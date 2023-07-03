US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 344,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 358,113 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 273,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 243,475 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.