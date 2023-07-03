US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 344,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 358,113 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.