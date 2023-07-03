Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires £6,453 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,453 ($8,204.70).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UEM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of £448.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,465.67 and a beta of 0.58. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 229 ($2.91).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

