Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
VALU stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
