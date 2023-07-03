Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.