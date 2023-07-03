VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.03. VanEck BDC Income ETF shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 59,953 shares trading hands.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 318,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,968,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 96,989 shares during the period.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

