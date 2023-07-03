Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

