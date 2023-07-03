Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

