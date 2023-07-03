Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $205.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

