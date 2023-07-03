Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 485,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.