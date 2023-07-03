Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 792.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. 1,751,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

