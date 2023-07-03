Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

