Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.64. 944,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

