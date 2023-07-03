Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 4.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.15. 619,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,470. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.