Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.82 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $550,638.05 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,919,826 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,919,823 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.