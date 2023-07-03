VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 2.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.00. 8,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 63,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

VEON Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

