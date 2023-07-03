VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Oracle by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

