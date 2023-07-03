VeraBank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

