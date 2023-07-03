VeraBank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

