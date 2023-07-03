VeraBank N.A. Has $248,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $225.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.