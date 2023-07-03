VeraBank N.A. Sells 248 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.