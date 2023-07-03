VeraBank N.A. Sells 87 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $308.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.58. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.