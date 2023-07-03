Verge (XVG) Trading 409.9% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 165.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 409.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $138.39 million and $418.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,966.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00349183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.00927420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00547243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00064654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00152432 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,145,050 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

