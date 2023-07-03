Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.01. 132,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 543,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $7,223,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,857,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $7,223,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,857,782.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

