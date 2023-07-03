Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.81. 120,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 322,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,476 shares of company stock valued at $19,368,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Vertex Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

