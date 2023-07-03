Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.5 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,134 shares of company stock valued at $47,025. 64.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.