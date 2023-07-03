Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

