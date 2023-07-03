Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 114.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 75.08 ($0.95) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.51. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,105.26%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

