Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.71. 13,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,913. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

