Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

