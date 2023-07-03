Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 376,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

