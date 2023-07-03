Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,504 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 262,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

