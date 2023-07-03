Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VWO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.