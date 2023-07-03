Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Waterdrop Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of WDH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 772,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,479. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

