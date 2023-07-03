Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

