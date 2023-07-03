Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WPM opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

