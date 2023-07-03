Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

