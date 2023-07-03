WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.58. 261,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

