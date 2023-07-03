Wrapped BNB Tops One Day Volume of $107.43 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $641.05 million and $107.43 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $245.62 or 0.00790403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,609,858 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

