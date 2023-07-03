Wrapped HBAR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $242,486.15 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $242,486.15 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.844124 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05065814 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $159,150.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/."

