Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

XIN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 8,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

