XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $402,140.53 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.