Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zedge Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Zedge Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

