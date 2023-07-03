Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zedge Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.74.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zedge
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.