Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

