ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

CNET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. 4,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

