10,009 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.