15,588 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

