194,642 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,744,497 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 776,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 578,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 452,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 382,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

