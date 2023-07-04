2,187 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara Price Performance

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERT stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.