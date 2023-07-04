4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,144 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 3,750,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

