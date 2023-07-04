4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 85.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 497,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,154 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UJUN remained flat at $28.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

