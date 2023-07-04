4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,971,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 58,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,317. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

